100 years ago: Armed Hudson bank robbers still on the loose

100 years ago

June 21, 1921: Two robbers hit the Hudson bank, stole cash and bonds, and indiscriminately shot at people on the streets as they fled town. No one was hit. Four local men loaded up with guns and took after the robbers. But the bad guys had a head start and haven’t been caught.

75 years ago

June 21, 1946: The Illinois Agricultural Association has bought a 12-story building in downtown Chicago as its new headquarters. This has brought some comment from downstate farmers who would like to see IAA move to Bloomington or Springfield.

50 years ago

June 21, 1971: Notable losses today include Hermann Boeckmann and Charles Kirkpatrick. Boeckmann, 39, was a high school math teacher at BHS and later at U High. Kirkpatrick, 92, was a business and civic leader and co-organizer of the National Bank of Bloomington.

25 years ago

June 21, 1996: “Twister” is a three-star movie now showing on area screens. It opens soon at Gibson City’s Harvest Moon Drive-In theater where it will evoke painful memories. A tornado destroyed the theater in 1965. Movie-goers are advised to check the forecast before they come out.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.