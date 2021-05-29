100 years ago: Army plane crashes in Maryland, seven dead

100 years ago

May 29, 1921: The worst aviation disaster in American history to date was recorded with the crash of an Army plane in Maryland. Seven men were killed when the aircraft ran into a storm of high winds and lightning. A former Iowa congressman from Dubuque was among the dead.

75 years ago

May 29, 1946: Sig Moline, recently retired as a Bloomington police detective, could have taken it easy in the new easy chair fellow officers gave him as a retirement gift. But instead he has gone into the restaurant business, and now complains of having to get up at 4:30 a.m.

50 years ago

May 29, 1971: The Rev. George Thompson, 44, will be the new priest at St. Patrick’s Church on West Locust Street. He has been pastor at the Newman Center at ISU since 1965. Father Thompson has been ordained for 19 years. His first parish was in Sheffield.

25 years ago

May 29, 1996: Bloomington and Normal will convert all 23 of their emergency sirens to radio activation. Right now, a telephone connection sets them off but if phone lines go down the sirens fall silent. The sirens weren’t needed this weekend, despite some mistaken funnel cloud sightings.

