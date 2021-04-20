100 years ago: Arrowsmith elections won by write-ins

100 years ago

April 20, 1921: Small towns in McLean County held their village elections yesterday. The big story comes out of Arrowsmith, population 344. There was a slate of candidates on the Citizens ticket, and no opposition. But every candidate on the ballot lost to write-in candidates.

75 years ago

April 20, 1946: The FBI has charged five people – four men and a woman – with burglarizing the Graymont State Bank of $535 and the contents of 43 safe deposit boxes. They are in jail awaiting sentencing for other small town bank and post office break-ins.

50 years ago

April 20, 1971: Notable losses include Howard “Toby” Davidson, 59. He was a local band leader and owned Davidson’s Restaurant. And Dale McMillan, 91, has died. He was a business and civic leader in Gibson City. McMillan founded the Central Soya grain operation.

25 years ago

April 20, 1996: Tornadoes hit southwest of Bloomington Friday, leaving property damage but no serious injuries. The Ebenezer Church near Stanford was damaged; Jim Stubblefield’s roof was blown off; and the Armington farm home of Jim and Greta Boudeman was damaged.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.