100 years ago: Assessors reports count clocks, watches

100 years ago

June 16, 1921: Township assessors are turning in their reports. Of the nine that just came in, Normal leads the pack with the highest assessed value and most cars at 609. Assessors also count clocks and watches. People in Empire Township had nine, but in West there were none.

75 years ago

June 16, 1946: A 100-year-old tree at 802 S. Bunn St. had been hit by lightning three times. It stood barren, having lost all its leaves. The old tree was tall. City forester Noah Lovins posed for photos on a branch 70 feet above the ground. Then it was chopped down and hauled off.

50 years ago

June 16, 1971: Central Illinois music teachers are learning to play the synthesizer in workshops at ISU. The synthesizer is a musical instrument that produces electronic notes. (Today it has evolved into a widely used component of the music industry and is played with a keyboard.)

25 years ago

June 16, 1996: Bloomington got some encouraging news when a bankruptcy trustee showed some interest in the city plan to take over the old C&A railyard. The city has wanted to clean it up, and even hired someone to do it. But nothing substantial has happened in 10 years.

