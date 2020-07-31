100 years ago: Assistant city engineer takes leave, will work on RR underpass

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 31, 1920: Bloomington has given Assistant City Engineer Thomas Lancaster a leave of absence to work on the new railroad underpass on East Washington Street. Lancaster will supervise the job. During his leave, he will be working for the Illinois Central Railroad.

75 years ago

July 31, 1945: Fairview Sanatorium, the TB hospital in north Normal, hosted more than 1,300 at its clinics during the fiscal year just ended. As a result of those clinics, 14 new cases of tuberculosis were diagnosed, and there were 23 admissions to the sanatorium from the clinics.

50 years ago

July 31, 1970: After 23 years as a cop, BPD officer Paul Ward will hang it up and go to work for an armored car outfit. Ward was on the job for two years when now-Chief Harold Bosshardt joined the force. Bosshardt credits Ward with teaching him the basics of police work.

25 years ago

July 31, 1995: It has been 20 years since Teamsters Union leader Jimmy Hoffa mysteriously disappeared near Detroit. He was believed kidnapped by union enemies and killed. There was a memorial service in Detroit this weekend, and Hoffa remains a part of 1990s crime folklore.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.