100 years ago: Atlanta Town Marshal kills a man after fight in restaurant

100 years ago

Aug. 23, 1921: Atlanta Town Marshal Leslie Mountjoy shot and killed a man after a fight at a village restaurant. The victim, Alonzo Kirby, was the father of four. The case is shaping up as self defense. The sheriff took Mountjoy into custody for the night, but did not arrest him.

75 years ago

Aug. 23, 1946: Indianapolis police picked up a man wanted for the robbery at Stanley’s Tavern in Bloomington. He has since confessed. His accomplice, a blonde woman, is still at large and believed to be his wife. The man, Ernest Mitchell of Indianapolis, will be extradited to Illinois.

50 years ago

Aug. 23, 1971: James “Jake” Casella has sold his popular pizza restaurant on South Main Street and is setting up a new store at 236 East Front Street. He will deal in furniture, appliances and antiques. Casella says he was ready for something that didn’t take so much of his time.

25 years ago

Aug. 23, 1996: A rush hour fire destroyed the Twin City Hydramatic and Haney Plumbing building on West Washington Street. Smoke was visible for miles. The blaze took over three hours to bring under control. The cause is unknown, and there were no injuries reported.

