100 years ago: Auto Club screening slogan entries

100 years ago

Jan. 15, 1921: Suggestions for a city slogan have been coming since a road sign company asked for ideas. The McLean County Auto Club is screening the entries. They include “Our gates are open to you,” and “Your pleasure has been ours. Come Again.”

75 years ago

Jan. 15, 1946: Ex-soldiers Paul Lee, Don Hager and Wilbur Dibble have formed Veterans Home Builders Service. Their first house at Harbord Drive and Bell Street is four weeks from completion. It’s a “sample home” to determine costs for more houses they plan to build.

50 years ago

Jan. 15, 1971: Burglars chopped through the roof of Livingston’s department store during the night and rifled every cash drawer in the store. They also hit a small safe, but bypassed a larger one that was wired to an alarm. Police said these thieves obviously knew the territory.

25 years ago

Jan. 15, 1996: As a debate on gay rights continues in Bloomington, four houses were vandalized with painted Gay Pride messages. They included the homes of Mayor Jesse Smart and Alderman George Kroutil. The vandalism was condemned by the Advocacy Council for Human Rights.

