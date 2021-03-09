100 years ago: Auto show, parade features car progress

100 years ago

March 9, 1921: The 12th annual automobile show opens this morning at the Deere Building on South Main Street. It will feature a parade, with a progression of older cars built as early as 1905 to this year’s models, to show progression of the art of autos through the years.

75 years ago

March 9, 1946: A coroner’s jury returned a verdict of “homicide” in the TP&W strike-related shootings of two pickets at Gridley. The verdict fixed no blame, but recommended further investigation into the tragedy. Jurors heard several versions as to what happened.

50 years ago

March 9, 1971: Bloomington is one step closer to having a new central fire station. City Council approved the purchase the former site of Barker Motor Co. on the near west side. The price is $180,000. The present central fire station dates back to 1903 and is deteriorating.

25 years ago

March 9, 1996: Ellsworth Fire Chief Warren Leary, 72, is retiring as chief after 50 years of service. He’ll stay on as a volunteer. Leary says the worst thing about firefighting is working in cold weather. And he advises aspiring firefighters: emphasize the importance of teamwork.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.