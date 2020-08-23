100 years ago: B-N company builds shower pool to conserve water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 23, 1920: The B-N Electric & Heating Co. has built a big shower pool at its plant on South Roosevelt. Using several spray outlets, the system heats the water, converts it to steam, then condenses and reuses it. Officials think they’ve solved their water conservation problem.

75 years ago

Aug. 23, 1945: The Town of Normal is considering a water softening plant to treat its water supply. The plans are drawn and most of the necessary money is already in town coffers. If the plant is built the water would be about the same hardness as Bloomington’s, officials said.

50 years ago

Aug. 23, 1970: The house at 8 Country Club Place sold for $83,000, according to last week’s deed filings with the county recorder. That’s the highest amount paid for a house in town in several years. The buyer was Lewis Plast, who is with State Farm Insurance.

25 years ago

Aug. 23, 1995: Eastview Christian Church is selling its Towanda Avenue property to Country Companies Insurance. The Rev. Gary York says the church has made an offer on land owned by IWU on Raab Road for its future home. The location is near undeveloped Unit 5 land.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.