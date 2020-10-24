100 years ago: B-N population predicted to be more than 75K by 1970

100 years ago

Oct. 24, 1920: Consulting engineers predict Bloomington will have 64,000 residents by 1970, and Normal 11,400. It depends, they say, on the quality and quantity of the water. (The prediction was high. Census.gov reported Bloomington at 39,992 in 1970; Normal at 26,393.)

75 years ago

Oct. 24, 1945: This is homecoming week at NCHS. Saturday’s game will be against Dwight but there also will be an important ceremony. The new football field will be dedicated to honor Truman Keys, a big NCHS backer and former school board member for many years.

50 years ago

Oct. 24, 1970: The Illinois Commerce Commission approved installation of gates and flashers at the Lincoln Street railroad crossing. It has been a dangerous crossing for years. The drive for a safer crossing is over a year old. And there was one more fatality there in January.

25 years ago

Oct. 24, 1995: The McLean County state’s attorney charges ISU’s athletic council violated the law when it voted to drop two men’s sports and add one for women. The vote was taken in secret. After seven months ISU is still resisting efforts to identify how members voted.

