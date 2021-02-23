100 years ago: B-N Realtors affiliate with national association

100 years ago

Feb. 23, 1921: The real estate brokers of Bloomington and Normal formed the Bloomington Real Estate Board and voted to affiliate with the national association. An official of the Illinois association says the reason for organizing is to get realtors to conform to a code of ethics.

75 years ago

Feb. 23, 1946: Japanese General Tornoyuki Yamashita was hanged for his war crimes in the Philippines. He was convicted of condoning atrocities by his men against Filipino citizens in 1944 and 1945. Yamashita was buried in a grave marked by a white post that bore no name.

50 years ago

Feb. 23, 1971: Army Pfc. Richard Buckles, 21, was reported killed in Vietnam. He was victim of a mine that detonated while he was in a defensive position. Buckles was a 1968 graduate of NCHS. He was married to Debra Garrigus in Bloomington just last November.

25 years ago

Feb. 23, 1996: A Grundy County jury has begun deliberations in the second murder trial of Dale Fosdick of Bloomington. The trial was moved to Morris on a change of venue motion. Fosdick is charged with using a pipe bomb to kill his former girlfriend at her Roosevelt Street home.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.