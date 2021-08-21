100 years ago: Baby girl found on residential doorstep

100 years ago

Aug. 21, 1921: Bloomington’s latest mystery is a baby girl named Margery Quayle. She was found on a residential doorstep yesterday morning with a note saying her parents couldn’t afford to take care of her. Little Margery’s name was in the note. She’s at the Baby Fold now.

75 years ago

Aug. 21, 1946: A special grand jury indicted Clinton Mayor Pugh, police chief Ray Smith and De Witt County State’s Attorney Emerson Williams. All face gambling-related charges. Williams and Pugh said the charges are all political. Their cases come up in court this fall.

50 years ago

Aug. 21, 1971: The 90-day wage freeze ordered by President Nixon will impact the Twin Cities. A lot of raises will be lost or delayed. At the GE plant, where a 17-week strike recently concluded, union workers are concerned that their wages recently won in the strike may be lost.

25 years ago

Aug. 21, 1996: The city of Atlanta has hired two new police officers. Donald Brooks, 54, will come from Decatur, where he retired from the city force. Richard Carlson, 24, is already working, and came from Kankakee. The hires give Atlanta round-the-clock police protection.

