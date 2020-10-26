100 years ago: Balloon from race lands in Mason City field

100 years ago

Oct. 26, 1920: A great balloon race has been in progress between Birmingham, Alabama, and Akron, Ohio. Some of the balloons were seen over Illinois, one as close as Decatur. And another, from France, came down in Harry Webb’s wheat field at Mason City. Its race is over.

75 years ago

Oct. 26, 1945: The Normal Odd Fellows lodge hopes to dedicate the new soldiers’ memorial next month. Construction of the brick and glass monument is almost complete. It will contain the names of 1,341 veterans collected by the Town of Normal and Normal Township.

50 years ago

Oct. 26, 1970: This wedding was a first at Shamel Manor Nursing Home. James Young, 81, took Sarah Crooks, 74, as his bride. Both live at Shamel Manor and had lost previous spouses. They met there, and their courtship began at the dining room table.

25 years ago

Oct. 26, 1995: Normal Police Chief James Taylor, 63, has died after being hospitalized with a blood clot in his lungs, combined with two lung ailments. He’ll be remembered as a family man and law enforcement professional. Taylor headed four police departments before coming to Normal.

