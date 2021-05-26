100 years ago: Bank merger one of biggest in local history

100 years ago

May 26, 1921: Three Bloomington financial institutions have merged. First National Bank of Bloomington, the State Bank, and the Illinois Savings and Trust Co. are now one. They will continue under the name of First National Bank. It’s one of the biggest mergers in local history.

75 years ago

May 26, 1946: A nationwide railroad strike, which had severely curtailed train service in Bloomington and Normal, is over. Striking trainmen reached a deal with management just as President Truman asked for emergency powers to end the strike. A national coal strike is still on.

50 years ago

May 26, 1971: Notable local losses today include Fred Wollrab and Enoch Darnall. Wollrab was a local attorney who played on BHS’ 1910 state championship basketball team. Darnall owned Darnall Concrete Products in Normal and stayed active in Boy Scout work.

25 years ago

May 26, 1996: The airport’s new north-south runway is ready. It’s 6,400 feet long and will handle big jet traffic. Its presence is expected to provide a boost to the local economy. Dedication is set for Friday with special events, including a golf ball driving contest on the runway.

