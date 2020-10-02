100 years ago: Bank open house set

100 years ago

Oct. 2, 1920: First National Bank will hold a 13-hour open house this Saturday to show off its newly remodeled facility. The bank building is at Main and Washington, and was remodeled at a cost of $95,000. (A different building is on the site now, occupied by Chicago Title Co.)

75 years ago

Oct. 2, 1945: Normal’s town council approved purchase of a mower and a street sweeper, both of them used rather than new. The mower has been leased since August. Mayor Hudelson recommended the town buy the sweeper after he inspected it at Rock Island.

50 years ago

Oct. 2, 1970: Building permits issued last month totaled $26 million for Bloomington. Besides the State Farm corporate construction, another $7 million was issued for business expansions and remodeling. Permits in Normal totaled $531,856, almost entirely for residential construction.

25 years ago

Oct. 2, 1995: Illinois survivors of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack held their annual convention at the Ramada Inn West. There were scrapbooks and war stories to go around, but there was also evidence of the bonding that had taken place from that day of infamy to this. Sixty veterans attended.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.