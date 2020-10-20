100 years ago: Bank swindler arrested in Chicago

100 years ago

Oct. 20. 1920: Chicago police have nabbed Jay Bullock, who is suspected of swindling banks in Bloomington and Peoria for $100,000 last summer. He would open accounts at each bank and bilk them with a bad check scheme. Peoria banks were the hardest hit.

75 years ago

Oct. 20, 1945: The Rev. F. G. Haggard has died in Florida. He was an 1879 BHS graduate and completed his studies at IWU in 1886. His religious career included several Baptist pastorates, missionary work, and the position of secretary of Rio Grande College in Ohio.

50 years ago

Oct. 20, 1970: The school year is well underway but the addition to Hudson Elementary School isn’t nearly finished, the Unit 5 school board learned. It was supposed to be finished Aug. 15. The contractor is supposedly waiting for exterior aluminum doors and porcelain steel panels.

25 years ago

Oct. 20, 1995: Bixby’s Bagels has opened a second shop in the Twin Cities, this one at 706 S. Main in Normal. “The first round is on us,” the ad says. Bixby’s doesn’t serve alcohol but has issued a freebie coupon in the image of a bagel to be redeemed at the new shop.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.