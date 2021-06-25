100 years ago: Benjamin Funk School remodeling planned

100 years ago

June 25, 1921: Benjamin Funk School at Funks Grove is in for some major remodeling: added classrooms, a gym and auditorium, and refurbishing the heating plant. The school is only 10 years old but has outgrown its space because it’s also a community center. Bids will be opened Monday.

75 years ago

June 25, 1946: Maj. Rogers Humphreys told the Young Men’s Club about the virtues of life in the Virgin Islands: temperatures between 69 and 89; no federal taxes; no flies or mosquitoes either. Humphries, for whom the Rogers Hotel was named, commands a Marine base there.

50 years ago

June 25, 1946: The new principal at BHS will be Robert Bryant. His appointment was announced by Superintendent George Stimeling. Bryant had been acting principal, chosen after G. Elwood Wheeler resigned for health reasons during the second semester of the school year.

25 years ago

June 25, 1996: Sheriff Steve Brienen told a state task force that teenage drivers should be allowed to use a car for three destinations only: school and school-related activities and work. He doesn’t expect to win much favor with teenagers or their parents with this position.

