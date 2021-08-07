100 years ago: BFD Prairie Bird Co. down to 4 remaining veterans

100 years ago

Aug. 7, 1921: The recent passing of Emmanuel Wills leaves only four veterans of the fire department’s old Prairie Bird Company. All four live in Bloomington. It was first a hose cart, then a steam engine in 1871. BFD men took it to Chicago to fight the Great Fire that year.

75 years ago

Aug. 7, 1946: The first night of the McLean County Fair broke an attendance record. The gate was likely fed by the Typical Farm Family contest, won by the Scott Necessary family of Shirley. The voting process wasn’t fully explained, but this family drew half a million votes.

50 years ago

Aug. 7, 1971: Sen. Harber Hall wants the city to buy a vacant lot at Towanda and Jefferson and convert it to a park. He lives across the street. But a couple renting a condemned house on the same block would like their house saved and moved to the lot. (Both sites became condos.)

25 years ago

Aug. 7, 1996: The local version of National Night Out was the best since its beginning in 1994. Night Out is a form of taking a stand against crime. It started with a candle ceremony attended by 50; 2,000 showed up last year despite a rain; and an estimated 4,500 were on hand last night.

