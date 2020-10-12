100 years ago: BHS adopts letter grades

100 years ago

Oct. 12, 1920: BHS has adopted a new system of recording student progress. The next report cards will drop the old number system in favor of letter grades. A through E represent levels of passing. A 70 or better had been a passing grade in the old system. F and X are failing grades.

75 years ago

Oct. 12, 1945: An estimated 400 veterans attended a “Welcome Home” luncheon hosted by the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion. The event was held in the McBarnes Building in downtown Bloomington. About 70 pounds of hamburger fed the whole group.

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1970: Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell died in Rochester, Minnesota, where he had gone for treatment at the Mayo Clinic. As a state representative, Powell was once house speaker, a Democrat chosen in a Republican House. The GOP held a one vote majority then.

25 years ago

Oct. 12, 1995: The millionth car rolled off the production line at Mitsubishi Motors in Normal. It was an Eclipse convertible, wrapped in a bow and accompanied by dignitaries. As part of the celebration Mitsubishi pledged $50,000 to the Friends of Constitution Trail.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.