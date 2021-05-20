100 years ago: BHS Boys Band plays first concert tonight

100 years ago

May 20, 1921: The BHS Boys Band, organized in January, will give its very first public concert tonight at the high school auditorium. John Skelton has been the director since the beginning, and is respected throughout Illinois for his work. A good crowd is expected.

75 years ago

May 20, 1946: The Fell Avenue Playground Association raised $512 toward opening the playground June 24. The $512 is only a third of the goal. The playground emphasis will be on supervision and organization for various children’s age groups until Sept. 1.

50 years ago

May 20, 1971: The newly elected Chenoa City Council appointed James Kauffman to be police chief. Kauffman beat out seven other applicants. He is a 1951 graduate of Chenoa High School and a 28-year Navy veteran. For 20 of those years he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida.

25 years ago

May 20, 1996: The District 87 staff prepared some changes to the boundaries of Bloomington’s east side elementary schools. The plan isn’t public yet but one official said only Stevenson, Oakland and Washington schools will be affected. There will be a hearing before the school board votes.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.