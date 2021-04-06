100 years ago: BHS pool adds ultraviolet filter

100 years ago

April 6, 1921: The swimming pool at Bloomington High School now has an ultraviolet device to filter any water coming into the pool. The result is pure water, which promoters say is clean enough to drink. This is a new process, and is in use in only a few schools in Illinois.

75 years ago

April 6, 1946: About 150 people honored T. Sgt. Merle Lype and his bride, formerly Ella Mae Kaiser of Gary, Indiana. They were given a reception and gift shower at Downs Community High School. Lype is a survivor of the Bataan death march during the recent war.

50 years ago

April 6, 1971: Three newcomers were elected to the District 87 school board, replacing three retiring incumbents. Leading the ticket was Eva Jones, who will become the first black board member in the district. The other winners were James Gardner and Dr. Norman Vincent.

25 years ago

April 6, 1996: The Vladimir/Canterbury Sister City Association is marking is 10th anniversary. Pretty soon dignitaries from the Russian and British cities will visit B-N for a schedule of events. They’ll include a show, a concert and a whole week of other events.

