100 years ago: Bloomers beat Cedar Rapids in pitchers' duel

100 years ago

May 10, 1921: Bloomington’s Bloomers beat Cedar Rapids 3-2 in 11 innings. It was a pitchers' duel, with Bloomington’s Johnson scoring the winning run when Jenkins of Cedar Rapids threw the ball into the stands. The game’s running time was two hours and nine minutes.

75 years ago

May 10, 1946: An early morning fire destroyed the FS&W Cob Products mill on Croxton Avenue. The mill, two years old, ground up cobs for shipment to chemical companies. From there the cobs were used is making furfural, an ingredient in synthetic rubber. Loss was set at $10,000.

50 years ago

May 10, 1971: A 23-year-old Lexington man and his 15-year-old brother-in-law drowned when their canoe tipped at Heritage Lake Camp near El Paso. The man’s wife was rescued. Life preservers had reportedly been removed from the canoe.

25 years ago

May 10, 1996: Schlotzky’s Deli opens tomorrow on IAA Drive. It’s a chain restaurant, part of a group based in Austin, Texas. Local owners are Jim and Peggy Harris of Morton, and Randy Zareki of Bloomington. Zareki will run the restaurant, which is in the former CJ’s Crab House.

