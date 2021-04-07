100 years ago: Bloomers begin spring workouts

100 years ago

April 7, 1921: The crack of the baseball bat is a sure sign that spring is here. In Bloomington, the Bloomers held their first workout. It was informal because only four men are in camp now. But their skills and conditioning are impressive, and the old ball park is in good shape.

75 years ago

April 7, 1946: Longtime Bloomington dentist Dr. John Moore has died at age 75. Born in Ohio, he graduated from the University of Michigan. He practiced in Defiance, Ohio; New York City; Chicago and Arkansas before marrying and settling down here in 1902.

50 years ago

April 7, 1971: Two challengers ousted longtime Bloomington Councilmen Lawrence Nordine and Frank Hartenstein. Richard Buchanan (future mayor), 31, and Karl Passmore, 33, are both political newcomers. On the other hand, Hartenstein had served 18 years, Nordine for 12.

25 years ago

April 7, 1996: Four people are facing charges resulting from a raid on a suspected crack house Thursday on West Monroe Street. Police also removed two children from the house and placed them in the care of relatives. Authorities seized cocaine, guns and cash in the raid.

