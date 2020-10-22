100 years ago: Bloomington, area face water famine

100 years ago

Oct. 22, 1920: Bloomington and other area cities face a water famine because of dry conditions, authorities say. Mayor Jones has ordered conservation measures, including booting the Chicago & Alton off city water mains. Cities drawing their water from the Illinois River are not affected.

75 years ago

Oct. 22, 1945: State Agriculture Director Howard Leonard, 66, died 12 days after having emergency surgery. He was born near Tremont and had maintained a home with his family near Eureka at the time of his death. In the 1920s he was president of the IAA.

50 years ago

Oct. 22, 1970: A Mackinaw man is charged with killing his wife in a domestic quarrel. The suspect is a teacher and baseball coach at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. His wife was brought to Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, where she died.

25 years ago

Oct. 22, 1995: Pete Gammelgard traveled a long road before going ahead with his new candy: Road Kill Critters. It’s a novelty candy he thinks will sell quickly before the novelty wears off. They’re chewy like Gummi Bears, and look like they’ve been run over, complete with tire tracks.

