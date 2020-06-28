100 years ago: Bloomington circus performer dies of TB

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

June 28, 1920: Daly Todd, 23, died of tuberculosis in Peoria. He had been a circus performer since age seven. He had performed with Bloomington’s Flying Wards and other leading circus acts. The family home is at 803 E. Emerson St. in Bloomington.

75 years ago

June 28, 1945: 2nd Lt. Frank Graning, formerly of Bloomington, was killed in a plane crash somewhere over France. The crash occurred several days after V-E Day, and his family believes that Graning was on a test flight when the crash occurred.

50 years ago

June 28, 1970: Dorothy Stewart and her two children will be the first tenants of Wood Hill Towers, the new public housing high rise. She will actually work there as assistant director, and pay the maximum $101 monthly rent for a four-bedroom apartment.

25 years ago

June 28, 1995: Lowe’s home improvement store is reportedly interested in building a store on the McLean County fairgrounds on East Empire Street, according to Mayor Jesse Smart. The farm bureau has agreed to sell the land to an Ohio developer. The fair is moving to a new site.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.