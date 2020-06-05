100 years ago: Bloomington commencement held for eighth graders, seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 5, 1920: Bloomington’s eighth-grade students were awarded their diplomas in the high school auditorium. Their older brothers and sisters then became the BHS Class of 1920 in ceremonies later in the evening. In both cases, the commencement speakers were preachers.

75 years ago

June 5, 1945: Voters approved establishment of a countywide health unit by a 5-2 margin. Half of the “no” votes were in Bloomington. But the issue had great popularity in the county precincts. The only place it failed to pass was in a 22-22 tie in Old Town Township.

50 years ago

June 5, 1970: Someone is believed to have set a fire that gutted the garage behind 56 White Place in Bloomington. There was an explosion first, then a ball of flame. Mrs. Charles Wetter, who lives there, said she saw two boys running from the garage immediately afterward.

25 years ago

June 5, 1995: Morningstar United Methodist Church is the latest congregation to move to the outskirts of the Twin Cities. Construction is underway on the new building at 1210 Fort Jesse Road. Morningstar is a fairly new church, founded in 1992 and meeting at Landmark Mall.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.