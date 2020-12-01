100 years ago: Bloomington firemen now repair firetrucks

100 years ago

Dec. 1, 1920: Bloomington firemen now do their own repair work on the fire engines. This is part of a response to a growing sentiment that firemen don’t have enough to do between fires and must be kept busy. The BFD is looking for men with mechanical aptitude.

75 years ago

Dec. 1, 1945: More than 5,000 children, young and old, filled the square to catch a look at Santa Claus and his entourage. His visit was sponsored by the Association of Commerce. After he passed out a few gifts and talked to the children, Santa went on to the Baby Fold and ISSCS.

50 years ago

Dec. 1, 1970: The temperature reached a record-high 66 degrees at noon today. Comfy, maybe, but no one expects it to last. The other weather story today is that B-N finished November 0.90 inch behind in moisture. The ISU weather station reports the average is 2.51 inches.

25 years ago

Dec. 1, 1995: ISU is going global with its farming. The university will lease 200 acres in western India for 10 years. ISU faculty will conduct production research with oilseeds and open the door to sale of Illinois agriculture products in India. A Chicago man owns the farm.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.