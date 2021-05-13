100 years ago: Bloomington man dead in Florida plane crash

100 years ago

May 13, 1921: Harry Kelting, 21, of Bloomington was confirmed killed in a small Army plane crash in Florida. His parents live on Lincoln Street. Kelting attended Emerson School and entered the service two years ago at Chanute Field in Rantoul. He’ll be brought home for burial.

75 years ago

May 13, 1946: A crowd of people came from Illinois, Indiana and Iowa to a memorial honoring Mrs. Alex Bryant. She died two years ago at age 99, but left her mark as a charter member of the Little Brick School PTA. A memorial stone was placed on school grounds.

50 years ago

May 13, 1971: Still frustrated, Bloomington firemen wanted to meet with the City Council over their contract talks. The city manager is the city’s negotiator but firemen want to give their side of the issue to the council. A day later, Mayor Bittner denied the firefighters’ request.

25 years ago

May 13, 1996: A pair of 15-year-olds beat 62 others in the Midwest Nationals of the American Sports Climbing Federation, held in Upper Limits. The facility is a converted grain elevator. The winters are Chris Sharma of California and Katie Brown, who comes from Kentucky.

