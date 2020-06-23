100 years ago: Bloomington moves ahead with paving plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

June 23, 1920: The city engineering department has been instructed to prepare plans and estimates on the cost of paving Wright and Stewart streets on the south side. Henry Berenz, who owns much of the land in the neighborhood, is petitioning to have the streets paved.

75 years ago

June 23, 1945: Area scouts will be camping at the Lake Bloomington facility, Camp Heffernan, this year. With its modern facilities, including a washing machine, it’s a far cry from the first campsite on Elmo Franklin’s farm, where scouts began camping in tents 25 years ago.

50 years ago

June 23, 1970: Brig. Gen. Richard T. Dunn of Bloomington is only 51 but his 30 years’ service makes his upcoming retirement compulsory. Dunn is the highest ranking member of the Illinois National Guard. (R. T. Dunn Drive in Bloomington is named for him.)

25 years ago

June 23, 1995: The much-lamented lack of rain came to a crashing end as a powerful storm left 7,500 Twin Cities residents without electricity. Farmers were pleased with the precipitation, but there was a mess to clean up in town. Downed trees and power lines blocked several streets.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.