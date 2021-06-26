100 years ago: Bloomington native has run in with intruders

100 years ago

June 26, 1921: Joe Burt, former Bloomington fireman and frequent writer to the editor, is now a watchman in Elkhart, Indiana. He writes that he had a close call with three intruders at the plant the other night. They traded gunshots. The three got away but Burt thinks he hit one of them.

75 years ago

June 26, 1946: The Alton Railroad now has two diesel locomotives pulling freight trains between Chicago and Kansas City. More are on order, destined to replace the labor-intensive steam engines. (The Alton and GM&O were among the first major railroads to dieselize.)

50 years ago

June 26, 1971: Bloomington-Normal Telecable is about to get into local programming. The firm has built and equipped a studio, and will begin with programming from ISU broadcast students on Channel 10. Manager Ray Kolbus hinted that WGN in Chicago may also be added.

25 years ago

June 26, 1996: The Eureka Co. plans to consolidate all its local manufacturing into the Normal plant on Towanda Avenue. The old factory buildings at Bell and Hannah in Bloomington are for sale. The Eureka Co. makes vacuum cleaners and has 700 employees. (It’s gone now.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.