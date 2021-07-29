100 years ago: Bloomington native on local movie screen tonight

100 years ago

July 29, 1921: Tales of two stars: Rex Roselli appears “The Man Tamer” tonight at the Rialto. He’s a film star now but years ago he waited tables at the People’s Café in Bloomington. And Vaudeville star Eddie Dailey is here but was booked in Bloomington, Indiana. He’s in the wrong city.

75 years ago

July 29, 1946: John J. Morrissey has died. He was one of the longest practicing attorneys in McLean County, having begun his practice of law in 1880, the year James Garfield was elected president. Morrissey had an extensive law library, said to be the most complete in Illinois.

50 years ago

July 29, 1971: The How, a store in LeRoy, advertises back-to-school clothing. Everything is marked down, but all the advertised goods are for boys. Parents can have their choice of coats, suits, shirts, slacks, jeans, etc. (Other stores in the group included The Why and The When.)

25 years ago

July 29, 1996: There are changes in the high school physical education scene. Kickball has been booted in favor of more relevant exercises to engage the couch potatoes. A study shows that 63 percent of young people are no longer physically active by the time they reach high school.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.