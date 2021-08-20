100 years ago: Bloomington officials take traffic count for proposed overpass

100 years ago

Aug. 20, 1921: Bloomington officials are taking a traffic count to see whether the proposed South Main Street overpass is needed. They found that 1,200 cars crossed the tracks in a seven hour period yesterday. It was considered an average day. Pedestrians weren’t counted.

75 years ago

Aug. 20, 1946: Crop damage is reported high, perhaps several million bushels of corn, from a bad storm. The loss wasn’t severe around Bloomington. But an airplane trip revealed some fields were beyond recognition in a belt from Morton to Beason and Clinton.

50 years ago

Aug. 20, 1971: For the second time in a week, an Amtrak train hit a truck in Livingston County, this time at Dwight. The truck driver jumped to safety before the collision. No one was hurt. At Ocoya six days ago, a train hit a truck, leaving 20 passengers hurt and one dead of a heart attack.

25 years ago

Aug. 20, 1996: Trustees of the LeRoy Fire Protection District decided to keep their existing station rather than build a new one. Volunteer firemen can remodel the station to make room for a new squad truck. The old squad, built two decades ago, now goes out on almost every call.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.