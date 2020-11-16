100 years ago: Bloomington playwright's play to play in NYC

100 years ago

Nov. 16, 1920: Bloomington playwright Rachel Crothers has written another new play. This one, “Nice People,” is in rehearsal in New York City. It follows “Scandal,” which was such a success that critics were calling for another production from the U High graduate.

75 years ago

Nov. 16, 1945: Centennial Christian Church is getting a new pastor. Rev. Earl Seitz will relocate to Bloomington from Portland, Oregon, where he was an associate minister. Seitz will give his first sermon Nov. 23, and will assume his full duties Dec. 1.

50 years ago

Nov. 16, 1970: Rolla Benjamin Price, 88, died in California. He was part of the Benjamin and Price families, among McLean County’s earliest settlers. Price is remembered as a bugler in the Spanish-American War. But he saw no fighting because he came down with a tropical fever.

25 years ago

Nov. 16, 1995: Police arrested Lolita Wilson, 29, a new resident of Bloomington, in connection with a murder in Chicago. Wilson lives on East Grove Street. She was taken to BPD, where a Chicago detective later picked her up and took her back to the Windy City to face charges.

Compiled by Jack Keefe