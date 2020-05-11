100 years ago: Bloomington resident, former slave dies at daughter's home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

100 years ago

May 11, 1920: Louise Price died last night at her daughter’s home on Walnut Street. She had a remarkable life. She was said to be over 100 years old and a slave before the Civil War. She lived in Nashville, Tenn., before coming to live in Bloomington about 15 years ago.

75 years ago

May 11, 1945: Pvt. Donald Hostetler was killed in action in Germany on April 5. His parents live at 305 W. Mill St. Hostetler was serving with Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. He was a Trinity High School graduate and had worked at Stappenbeck Book Binding Co.

50 years ago

May 11, 1970: Erwin Albee, 75, of the Harry E. Albee Rug Co., died after a short stay in hospital. He and his brother Morgan ran the company founded by their father. At one time Erwin Albee was American vice-consul in the Bahamas, where he met and married his wife.

25 years ago

May 11, 1995: Fire destroyed the Sentry Contract Manufacturing Co. in Chenoa on Tuesday morning. No one was injured but the 63,000 square foot factory is a total loss. Some workers took a double loss in the fire. They lost their jobs, but they also lost their own tools.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.