100 years ago: Bloomington test wells gush

100 years ago

July 29, 1920: The new test wells have come in as gushers. The city has been looking for a new water source and engineers had sunk several test wells just west of town. Officials believe these wells may lead to an underground water source that will meet city needs for many years.

75 years ago

July 29, 1945: A B-25 bomber crashed into the 79th floor of the Empire State Building, killing at least 13 people. M.J. Toohill, formerly of Bloomington, works on that floor. He wired his mother shortly after the crash that he was safe.

50 years ago

July 29, 1970: The Bank Americard (sometimes shown as one long word) is coming to Bloomington. National Bank of Bloomington will be the local distributor. Later called Visa, Bank Americard began in California in 1958 and is the world’s oldest general credit card.

25 years ago

July 29, 1995: Small-town celebrations this weekend include Chatsworth Heritage Days and the Armington Homecoming. The famed 1887 wreck of an excursion train will be remembered at Chatsworth. Armington will have dances, lots of food, and mud drags at the baseball field.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.