100 years ago: Bloomington to LeRoy bus route begins

100 years ago

June 18, 1921: The Ritter Bus Line starts a new Bloomington-LeRoy schedule Monday. Three buses will run each way daily, covering the one-way route in 70 minutes. There will be stops in Downs and Gillum. For riders taking the entire route, the fare to LeRoy will be 75 cents.

75 years ago

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

June 18, 1946: Burglars struck in two tiny towns in eastern McLean County. In Anchor they broke into two grocery stores. But federal authorities are involved at Osman because the bad guys broke into a store that also houses the post office. Cash, stamps and smokes were stolen in both towns.

50 years ago

June 18, 1971: A car slammed into a moving TP&W freight train at Chenoa, killing three children in an Aurora family. Seven others in the car were injured, two of them critically. The accident occurred shortly after midnight. The impact derailed a car in the middle of the train.

25 years ago

June 18, 1996: Lori Bean discovered the tombstone of Elias Stine in her yard near Arrowsmith. Stine died in 1852 at age 75, years before Arrowsmith was founded. Bean thinks the actual grave is there, although another marker for the same man is in the Barnes Cemetery nearby.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.