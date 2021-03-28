100 years ago: Bloomington's Richard Blue dies

100 years ago

March 28, 1921: Richard Blue, one of Bloomington’s most popular and influential citizens, has died at age 79. For years he catered to the city’s elite at his barber shop and hair dressing establishment. He was also the assistant doorkeeper at the Illinois Senate in Springfield.

75 years ago

March 28, 1946: Landlord Fred Muhlke claimed his apartment house at Lee and Monroe was losing money under the federal rent control program. So he tried to evict five families, a total of 13 people. The Office of Price Administration stepped in and blocked the evictions for now.

50 years ago

March 28, 1971: The Wayman AME Church on North Center Street will launch a fund drive to renovate its building. The structure goes back to 1910 but the congregation began in 1843. It’s one of the city’s oldest houses of worship, now with 84 active and inactive members.

25 years ago

March 28, 1996: The O’Brien Automotive Team is adding Nissan to its stable of auto brands. O’Brien announced it is buying the Nissan Franchise from Century Chevrolet (now part of the Sam Leman group). O’Brien has not decided on a location for its Nissan dealership.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.