100 years ago: Board approved bands, orchestras for BHS, elementary schools

100 years ago

Nov. 24, 1920: The school board approved the Rotary Club’s notion that BHS and the elementary schools have bands and orchestras. So plans for their organization begin today. The bands will probably have 50 pieces. Mabelle Glenn will be in charge of all of them.

75 years ago

Nov. 24, 1945: The War Department has now listed Lt. Evert Johnson of Bloomington as presumed dead. He was shot down over Yugoslavia a year ago. Johnson was born in Gibson City and moved to here with his parents, who still live in rural Bloomington.

50 years ago

Nov. 24, 1970: It was 17 above zero last night, and it felt like 10 below. Yet an estimated 40,000 people came to see the Santa Claus parade in downtown Bloomington. The crowd had thinned by the time Santa came by at the end, but he still got a rollicking welcome.

25 years ago

Nov. 24, 1995: IDOT officials say safety nets will be installed at two railroad crossings as part of a study on high speed rail safety. One will be between Lexington and Chenoa; the other will be on Route 136 at McLean. The nets will snag motorists who ignore crossing signals.

