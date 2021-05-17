100 years ago: Body of McLean serviceman returned for burial

100 years ago

May 17, 1921: The body of McLean serviceman Auda Humble is being returned to the USA for burial here. He died in 1918 of pneumonia, which resulted from the flu that claimed so many lives during the World War. Humble was first buried in an American-French cemetery overseas.

75 years ago

May 17, 1946: Waynesville Township High School will award diplomas to seven seniors on graduation night. They are Betty Gelsthorpe, Shirley Hammitt, Shirley Hawkins (salutatorian), Dorothy Shipley, Milton Brown (valedictorian), Wayne Nichols and Danny LaDew.

50 years ago

May 17, 1971: Dr. L. T. Fruin of Normal will become president of the Illinois State Medical Society. He said one of his first goals will be to give Illinois residents a chance to have their say about health care. Fruin envisions two committees to address complaints about medical care.

25 years ago

May 17, 1996: Former Will County Coroner Robert Tezak was found guilty of five counts of arson. It was a Joliet crime but the trial was moved to Bloomington. Tezak made millions marketing the card game Uno, but went broke. Insurance fraud was part of the arson case.

