100 years ago: Boiler explosion kills three

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1920: A boiler explosion killed three trainmen just south of Shirley. The locomotive was the 880, one of the C&A’s powerful new freight engines. The blast was heard 3 miles away. The victims are identified as Thomas Griffin, W.L. Robbins and H.G. Miller.

75 years ago

Sept. 8, 1945: Police are trying to sort out the details of a knife and gun fight in the 1100 block of West Washington Street. A St. Louis man is hospitalized with a gunshot wound. Another man has a knife wound. A third man had the gun. He’s in custody.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1970: Bloomington teachers were back in their classrooms today in compliance with a court order. This ends a strike of several days. But the contract dispute that led to the walkout is not settled. Negotiations will continue, although optimism for a settlement is running low.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1995: Home and condo sales in the B-N market set a new record in August, according to the association of Realtors. The old record was set in August 1994. The stats are about the same. August saw 273 closings for $30,412,429 in sales and an average sale price of $111,401.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.