100 years ago: BPD officer dies of natural causes

100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1920: BPD officer Henry Denton, 42, died of a heart attack at his home Sunday morning. He had been on the police force for a year. He was a favorite at headquarters, telling jokes and giving candy to lost kids. After a funeral here, he was buried in Springfield.

75 years ago

Aug. 25, 1945: Marines are scouring the former Japanese prison camps for Col. Greg “Pappy” Boyington, one of their heroes. He soon turned up, alive and released. (Boyington was the central character in the TV series “Baa Baa Black Sheep” named for his Black Sheep squadron.)

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1970: General Telephone Co. has installed its 50,000th phone in the Twin Cities. It went into the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Price. The Prices received a golden telephone to mark the occasion. General Tel has been here since 1957, when the town had only 22,357 phones.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1995: A business change is coming to the south side. Owner David Diana is closing Diana Foods, the grocery store on South Main Street. He is selling the building to Denny Marquardt, who will move Denny’s Donuts and Bakery into the former store.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.