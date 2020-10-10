100 years ago: Brick street repair may move forward

100 years ago

Oct. 10, 1920: Residents of South Center Street have clamored for two years to have their brick street repaired. There was some encouragement this week when the Danville brick maker acknowledged a lapse in communications and asked how many bricks the city needs.

75 years ago

Oct. 10, 1945: Pfc. Sam Romano, 28, of New Jersey survived the rigors of war in the Air Corps. But he was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at Routes 51 and 119 (now Route 136) at Heyworth, less than 50 miles from Chanute Field. Romano was en route to Chanute to receive his discharge.

50 years ago

Oct. 10, 1970: Steak ‘n Shake, a Twin Cities-based restaurant chain since 1932, has been sold at nearly a $5.7 million loss, according to the Wall Street Journal. Longchamp’s, a chain which had controlling interest, reportedly sold its shares to White Capital Corp. for $10.3 million.

25 years ago

Oct. 10, 1995: The city will extend both Hershey and Hamilton roads on the southeast side of Bloomington. City Council accepted the bids on the work even though they came in higher than expected. The finished project will provide a streamlined route through the southeast side.

