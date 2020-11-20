100 years ago: Bricks in hand to pave west side streets

100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1920: Two carloads of long-delayed bricks have arrived, so now the work of paving three west-side streets can begin. More bricks are on the way. The streets are Locust and Chestnut streets and Western Avenue. The job will be rushed to completion.

75 years ago

Nov. 20, 1945: Bloomington has two vacancies on the police force. Seventeen men took the exam. All of them were military veterans. The board of police and fire commissioners will decide who gets the jobs and is expected to announce its selections in the next 10 days.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1970: For the first time, the Normal Fire Department has a captain in its ranks. George Cermak of Normal passed the test and got the first appointment since the rank was created. As captain, Cermak will be duty officer on the first shift. Soon there will be two more captains.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1995: The David Davis Mansion is being prepared for a celebration of Christmas as it was done in the 1870s. Specifically it will reflect Dec. 23, 1875, the day Judge Davis’ daughter married Henry Swayne. Both Davis and the groom’s father served on the U.S. Supreme Court.

