100 years ago: Bridge construction to start in March

100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1921: Construction of the Emerson Street bridge over the C&A railyard should begin in March. A contract has been awarded to the American Bridge Co. of Gary, Indiana; the street work will be done by Ira Lain of Bloomington. The bridge will eliminate a dangerous crossing.

75 years ago

Feb. 11, 1946: People lose lots of things on city buses and in movie theaters: umbrellas, scarves, gloves, billfolds and purses (usually later reclaimed). They accumulate at the rate of three or four a day. All these lost items were just loaded up for shipment to war-torn Europe.

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1971: A freight train derailed at Ashkum. A tank car loaded with chemicals ruptured and ignited. Authorities evacuated the town of 600 as they fought a massive fire. The incident calls to mind the 1970 wreck and fire in Crescent City. Both towns are in Iroquois County.

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1996: The Roanoke Variety Store, a throwback to the five-and-dime days, will close Feb. 24. Owner Steve Crawford said he spent a lot of sleepless nights coming to the decision. Stores of this type are outgunned in the fight for consumer dollars by big-box stores like Walmart.

