100 years ago: Brown arrested after tailor shop burglary

100 years ago

June 7, 1920: Police arrested Ernest Brown after a hot chase and some gunfire. They spotted him leaving Schuler’s Tailor Shop on Main Street in the pre-dawn hours. The shop was closed, but he had a crateful of merchandise. Brown’s in jail now, and Peoria police also want to talk to him.

75 years ago

June 7, 1945: Pfc. Roy Hill, 36, was killed in a train derailment in Germany several days after V-E Day. Hill was from Braceville and was married to the former Grace Moss of Bloomington. She still lives here, along with their son Donald.

50 years ago

June 7, 1970: At least four phone booths were damaged after someone set off explosive devices in them. All the booths were along Main Street in Bloomington. The “bombs” made loud noises and big flashes. But all the telephones inside the booths went undamaged.

25 years ago

June 7, 1995: The appeals court upheld a local murder conviction. The court ruled Tracy Davis of Normal was still guilty of murder as he watched football and drank beer while another man stabbed and killed the victim. Davis was sent to prison for 20 years.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.