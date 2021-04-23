100 years ago: Burglar flees with 'new' coat

100 years ago

April 23, 1921: A burglar ransacked the Thompson home, 705 E. Bell, in search of new clothes. Police almost caught him but didn’t. As he got away with his “new” coat he left his old, ragged coat and a vest behind. Cops say he can pick up his own clothes at the police station.

75 years ago

April 23, 1946: The federal government ordered millers to cut flour distribution by 25%. So Bloomington bakeries began offering half-size loaves of bread this week. There will be more if the public likes them. The government will buy the unsold 25 percent of flour for overseas shipment.

50 years ago

April 23, 1971: Acting ISU President Francis Geigle denied reports that the university had bought a DC-3 airplane. Rumors of a purchase had been widespread in town. Geigle said he’s not silly enough to order such a buy with the legislature in session and ISU facing budget cuts.

25 years ago

April 23, 1996: About 2,900 Mitsubishi employees from the Normal plant were bused to Chicago to rally in front of the federal EEOC offices. They were there supporting the company against sexual harassment complaints which were filed with the commission.

