100 years ago: Burleigh plays concert in hometown

100 years ago

Dec. 4, 1920: Violinist and composer Cecil Burleigh, who lived in town from 1895 to 1903, returned to town for a concert. The audience was vast and consisted of many of his former pals and playmates from the old days. He looked up many of his old teachers during his stay.

75 years ago

Dec. 4, 1945: The Bloomington post office has been upgraded to a “two division office” because it has surpassed $500,000 per year in stamp sales and services. So it can hire two more people, but will have to do without Simon Salzman. He’s retiring after 42 years on the job.

50 years ago

Dec. 4, 1970: Normal is getting close to another record year in construction. November was a big month, with several homebuilding permits issued for Dillon Drive and the Pleasant Hills subdivision. Several apartment units were approved, including 30 on Major Street alone.

25 years ago

Dec. 4, 1995: Dustin Weaver, 6, of Onarga has been fighting cystic fibrosis all of his life. There’s no cure, but the treatment can slow the damage. The other day he got an envelope from the White House. It held a photo and letter of encouragement from President Bill Clinton.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.