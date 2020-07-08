100 years ago: Burley tobacco planted locally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 8, 1920: Nine Kentucky farmers now living at Congerville and Faneyville are growing 40 acres of Burley tobacco. The first tobacco in Woodford County was grown in a small lot but there has been a steady increase over the years. The harvest will come in September.

75 years ago

July 8, 1945: The Meadows plant is making washing machines once again. The facility was producing war products for the past 3½ years. The target is over 9,000 washers for the first quarter, if parts can be obtained. Long-term plans call for doubling the 175 jobs there.

50 years ago

July 8, 1970: Charges against former Illinois State Fair manager Franklin Rust of Bloomington and others were dismissed. They were indicted for allegedly taking payoffs in exchange for preferred concession locations. The judge said Illinois law was too vague to pursue the case.

25 years ago

July 8, 1995: Capodice & Sons, one of Bloomington’s oldest businesses, has been sold to a Peoria firm. The company is a fruit and vegetable wholesaler. The new owner, Waugh Frozen Food Co., says it doesn’t plan many changes at its new Bloomington operation.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.