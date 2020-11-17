100 years ago: Business college graduation draws overflow crowd

100 years ago

Nov. 17, 1920: A large class graduated from Brown’s Business College last night at the BHS auditorium. Strickland Gillilan, a Baltimore humorist, gave the commencement speech. Over 2,500 people attended and the program was held up while extra seating was arranged.

75 years ago

Nov. 17, 1945: Pope Pius XII has appointed Bloomington native Monsignor J. Gerald Kealy to a position in Rome. He will be in charge of educating American priests at the Vatican. Kealy was a rising star in the church, and was once the youngest Monsignor in the United States.

50 years ago

Nov. 17, 1970: Sheriff-elect John King plans to abolish the chief deputy position when he takes office. Instead, he plans to have sergeants and lieutenants on each shift. King, a former chief deputy himself, says this would make the operation more efficient.

25 years ago

Nov. 17, 1995: Comlara Park, near Hudson, is closed through Sunday for a one-day doe hunt. It’s part of the park’s first deer management program. The goal is to control the size of the herd and reduce damage from browsing. Although the park is closed, the visitor center is still open.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.