100 years ago: Businesses open on Armistice Day

100 years ago

Nov. 11, 1920: Today is Armistice Day. American Legion Post 56 threw a big dance last night at the Coliseum, with George Goforth’s 15-piece orchestra providing the music. But today businesses in downtown Bloomington stayed open because there was no celebration there.

75 years ago

Nov. 11, 1945: Mrs. Fred Capen has died after a long illness. She was one of Bloomington’s leading cultural and social figures for almost 50 years. Mrs. Capen was the first president of the Victory Hall boys’ home in Normal and remained active in its affairs throughout her life.

50 years ago

Nov. 11, 1970: Richard Webber, a 1966 BHS graduate, is taking a two-year Peace Corps assignment to a village in Bolivia. He will help farmers improve their wheat crops by showing them how to use high-yield fertilizers. Plowing is still done with oxen and wooden plows.

25 years ago

Nov. 11, 1995: William Kerber, 60, is retiring from the Normal Fire Department after 26 years. He joined in 1969, the year Normal began hiring full-time firefighters. Kerber recalled a lot of what he saw in those years. The 1980 Alexander Lumber fire came up more than once.

